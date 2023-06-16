C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

C&C Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.67.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

