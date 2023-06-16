C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in May

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
C&C Group Stock Performance
Shares of CGPZF stock remained flat at $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. C&C Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.67.
C&C Group Company Profile
