CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Purchased by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $35,012,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $11,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $403,993.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $140,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,220 shares of company stock worth $3,147,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of CCCS opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.03 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Featured Stories

