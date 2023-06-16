Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. 986,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

