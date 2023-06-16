Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.67. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

