Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,244,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,232,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 423,889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,692 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,346,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,554,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after acquiring an additional 143,274 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PEY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,620. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0706 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

