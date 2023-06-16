Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 782,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,986,077. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

