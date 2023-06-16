Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 13,086 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,053,000 after acquiring an additional 924,425 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,911,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 888,217 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,028. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

