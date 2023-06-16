Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $72.55. 926,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,991,982. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

