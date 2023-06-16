CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0560

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $45.09 million and approximately $10.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018283 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00018657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015645 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,491.26 or 1.00047632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05332011 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,466,889.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

