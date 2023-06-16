Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLLNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,684. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.14.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.