Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 350,976 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $144.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $150.35.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

