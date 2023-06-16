Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau Sells 350,976 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 350,976 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $50,000,040.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,980,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,876,814.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30.
Celsius Price Performance
NASDAQ CELH opened at $144.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $150.35.
Institutional Trading of Celsius
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.
About Celsius
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.
