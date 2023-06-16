Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $142.11 and last traded at $142.11. 837,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,052,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CELH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.11.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.57.

Insider Activity at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total transaction of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 514,933 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $49,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,331,299 shares in the company, valued at $808,969,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock valued at $52,736,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Celsius by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after buying an additional 77,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Celsius by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.