Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 128.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELTF shares. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 135 ($1.69) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Centamin from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 144 ($1.80) in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CELTF stock remained flat at $1.14 during trading hours on Friday. Centamin has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

