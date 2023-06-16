Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 75,018 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,000. Clorox comprises about 2.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,609,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after purchasing an additional 580,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Clorox by 4,186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after purchasing an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 267.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.78. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.61 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

