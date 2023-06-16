Centre Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $285.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The company has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

