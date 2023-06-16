Centre Asset Management LLC Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,673 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up about 1.9% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,309,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,309,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $832,365 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $32.45 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

