Centre Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Centre Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRE opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

