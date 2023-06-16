Centre Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 73,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Ingredion makes up about 1.8% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ingredion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insider Activity

Ingredion Price Performance

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock valued at $842,394. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

