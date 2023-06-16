Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of CRNT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
