Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $171.07 million, a PE ratio of -50.75 and a beta of 1.36. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

