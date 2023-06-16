Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,095,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 4,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPNF remained flat at $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Champion Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning and investing in an income-producing office and retail properties. It operates through the following segments: Garden Road, Langham Place Office Tower, and Langham Place Mall. The company was founded on April 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.