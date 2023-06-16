Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 672,900 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
CKPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,979. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.
Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32,142.86% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter.
About Checkpoint Therapeutics
Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.