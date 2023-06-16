Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 15th total of 672,900 shares. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

CKPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,979. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32,142.86% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.