Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

