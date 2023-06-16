Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $38.36.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Newman bought 7,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $265,300.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,519.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.