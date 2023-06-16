Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Short Interest Update

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chervon Stock Performance

Chervon stock remained flat at $4.40 during trading hours on Friday. Chervon has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

Get Chervon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Chervon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Chervon Company Profile

Chervon Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers power tools and its accessories for consumer, professionals, and industrial users, as well as original design manufacturer customer; and outdoor tools and its accessories for professional and mass-market users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chervon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chervon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.