Cheryl Alston Sells 16,691 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 393,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.00. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.75 and a 1-year high of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.