Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 27,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

