Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells $2,807,290.44 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 3,981,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 337.58 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chewy from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

