Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 1,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

