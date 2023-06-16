Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDNY. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $37.81 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,454.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,687 shares of company stock valued at $6,816,493. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

