Christopher A. Scott Sells 678 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,658.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matson Stock Performance

MATX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.04. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Matson by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,603,000 after buying an additional 57,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Matson by 31.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Matson by 65.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Matson in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.