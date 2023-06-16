Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.84. The stock had a trading volume of 554,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,365. The company has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

