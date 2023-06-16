CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of CXF opened at C$9.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.59. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of C$9.24 and a twelve month high of C$9.97.

