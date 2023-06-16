Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

