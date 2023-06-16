Citigroup Trims NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Target Price to $109.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

