Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group accounts for 1.9% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 678,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.