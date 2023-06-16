Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,928 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $227,640,000 after acquiring an additional 654,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $126.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $341.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.