Claro Advisors LLC Buys 3,365 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.36. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

