Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $66.27 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

