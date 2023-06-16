Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,707,000 after acquiring an additional 138,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $189.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $198.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,301 shares of company stock valued at $16,959,728 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

