Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

