Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

