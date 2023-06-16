Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

