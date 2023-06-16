Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Claro Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $95.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

