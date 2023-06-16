Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after purchasing an additional 509,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.6 %

BX opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 113.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

