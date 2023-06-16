Claro Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

SYK opened at $295.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

