ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Purchases $113,526.36 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 840,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,195,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,181 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $1,487,233.44.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,501 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $135,075.01.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,223 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $678,111.60.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,074 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $873,179.40.

CTR stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $29.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is presently 160.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

