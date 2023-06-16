Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) PT Raised to $60.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearfield from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $712.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. Clearfield has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $134.90.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $71.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Research analysts predict that Clearfield will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clearfield by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 28.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

