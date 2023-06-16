CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Stock Price Down 5.2%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 8,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 39,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

