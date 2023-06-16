Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 676,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,487.0 days.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

CGEAF stock remained flat at $50.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average is $50.58. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.