Coin98 Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $68.45 million and $9.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003553 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000434 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018149 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

