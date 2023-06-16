Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.